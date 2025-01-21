Meliá Varadero adds products to its portfolio of services.

They started 2024 in 24th place among Varadero hotels on Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel website, and closed in 9th position.

As a proof of always thinking about guests, a new offer is now available at the Meliá Varadero hotel, which undoubtedly adds value to the solid range of services offered by this hotel, one of the most preferred in Cuba’s main sun and beach destination.

It is a point where guests can have access to «delicious ice creams, milkshakes, creams, to taste after lunch,» posted the hotel’s Facebook page of Cubanacán.

In this way, the Meliá Varadero continues to add charms to the hotel, in the middle of the tourist season, the period from November to April, when there are more visitors, especially from Russia, Canada and Germany, among its main issuing markets.

The initiative speaks of the stance of managers and workers to continue raising customer satisfaction rates, «because here we have always tried to be a reference in Varadero and in the country,» said Carlos E. Chavez, deputy general manager of the mixed hotel on the Cuban side.

«To achieve that purpose we have a group of founders, very professional and with vast experience, which has allowed us to achieve optimum results, such as those of 2024, a year of over-achievement of revenues and profits.»

Last year also marked a leap in quality for Meliá Varadero. They started 2024 in 24th place among Varadero hotels on Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel website, and closed in 9th place, Chávez said.

Alejandro Cachaldora, of the Cubatur Travel agency in Varadero, said that at the Meliá Varadero things are running well. «It is normal that in all places there is a lack of things due to the country’s economic situation, but I don’t know how they do the magic that everything is perfect, there is no shortage of anything. This is how tourists perceive it».

Photos: Taken from the facility’s Facebook page.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.