Pedro Betancourt’s affidavit campaign moves forward (+audios)

Since January 6th, the tax declaration and payment campaign for the year 2024 began in the country, a process headed by the National Tax Administration Office (ONAT), which is the main source of the State budget for the development of social programs in the nation.

This was communicated to our radio station by Onidia Gómez Gálvez, director of the ONAT in Pedro Betancourt municipality:

Gómez Gómez Gálvez also highlighted how the implementation of the referred campaign is progressing in the Betancoureño territory and its main projections to bring to a successful conclusion the actions of the organization during the present 2025.

The director the ONAT in Pedro Betancourt also stressed that those taxpayers who file their tax returns before February 28th will receive a five percent discount on the amount due as a bonus for prompt payment and, if they make their contribution via Transfermóvil or Telebanca, they will receive a three percent discount as an incentive for using electronic mechanisms.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.