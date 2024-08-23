Municipal event held for the 64th anniversary of the FMC (+photos).

After a productive work in the organoponic plant belonging to the seedbed of the tobacco UEB MP-2 «Navajas», the highest political and government authorities of Pedro Betancourt came together in the municipal act for the 64th birthday of the Cuban Women’s Federation.

After a productive work in the organoponic plant belonging to the seedbed of the tobacco UEB MP-2 «Navajas», the highest political and governmental authorities of Pedro Betancourt gathered in the municipal act for the 64th birthday of the Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC).

In the activity, those present recalled the sixty-year socio-political journey of the organization and the leading role of Cuban women in the construction of the Antillean revolutionary project, while honoring the imprint of Vilma Espín Guillois and Fidel Castro Ruz and ratified the commitment to continue improving its work always in pursuit of its members.

The FMC was stimulated by the municipal secretariats of the PCC and the UJC.

The Directorates of Sports, Health, Education and the UEB itself were congratulated for their joint work with the FMC.

Local authorities and representatives of political and mass organizations carried out sanitation and environmental cleanup work in the area.

Founded on August 23rd, 1960, the Cuban Women’s Federation has become a fundamental pillar of gender equality and women’s empowerment in the country, working for the insertion of women in the various socioeconomic spheres of the nation and, consequently, guaranteeing their professional advancement and integral development.

Photos: Yanerys Pérez Souza, secretary of the FMC in Pedro Betancourt.

Photos: Yanerys Pérez Souza, secretary of the FMC in Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.