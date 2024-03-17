On the Legal Defense of the Constitution .

The Constitution, being a body of fundamental legal norms and with supremacy within the legal system, requires a set of institutions, procedures and organs that defend that character and place.



The Constitution, being, generally, a body of fundamental legal norms and with supremacy within the legal system, requires a set of institutions, procedures and organs that defend that character and place. The Constitutions are mostly rules of direct application, dictated according to certain circumstances, but in order to govern for an indefinite period of time, it is necessary to ensure their effectiveness on a daily basis, which also provides stability and legitimacy for the text itself and for the socioeconomic and political regime.

What does Article 7 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba say?

The Constitution is the supreme legal norm of the State. Everyone is obliged to comply with it. The provisions and acts of the organs of the State, its directors, officials and employees, as well as those of organizations, entities and individuals are in accordance with its provisions.

What does Article 41 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba say?

The Cuban State recognizes and guarantees the unrenounceable, imprescriptible, indivisible, universal and interdependent enjoyment and exercise of human rights, in accordance with the principles of progressiveness, equality and non-discrimination. Its respect and guarantee is mandatory for all.

What does Article 51 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba say?

The population cooperates in these plans and activities through mass and social organizations. ARTICLE 51. -Everyone has the right to education.

What does Article 84 of the Cuban Constitution state?

Motherhood and fatherhood are protected by the State. Mothers and fathers have essential responsibilities and functions in the education and integral formation of the new generations in moral, ethical and civic values, in correspondence with life in our socialist society.

What does Article 40 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba say?

Cuban citizenship may be regained upon compliance with the requirements and formalities prescribed by law. Human dignity is the supreme value underpinning the recognition and exercise of the rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution, treaties and laws.

What is contained in Article 46 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba?

Article 46 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba establishes that people have the right to life, physical and moral integrity, freedom, justice, security, peace, health, education and culture, as well as recreation, sports and their integral development.

What does Article 27 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba say?

In that same year the National Commission for the Protection of the Environment and Conservation of Natural Resources was created. In 1992, Article 27 of the Constitution was modified and the idea of integrating the environment with sustainable economic and social development was strengthened.

