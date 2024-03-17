The 146th anniversary of the Baraguá Protest is remembered in Pedro Betancourt (+audios)

As a response to the Zanjón Pact and a reaffirmation of the impetus and resistance of the Cuban people in their struggle for freedom and sovereignty, the Baraguá Protest is considered one of the most glorious passages of our history.



With a dramatic representation of the Protesta de Baraguá, the students and teachers of the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School, of Pedro Betancourt municipality, paid tribute to this event of the patriotic history and its protagonists.

Accompanied by the highest political and government authorities, as well as directors of organizations and agencies, those present glorified Antonio Maceo and his men for their patriotism and courage on the battlefield, while ratifying their will to perpetuate the revolutionary legacy of Baraguá.

Jesús Astiazaraín Rodríguez, methodologist of Technical and Vocational Education in the territory, told our radio station.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Likewise, Astiazaraín Rodríguez recognized the need to increase these initiatives that, as part of the third improvement of the teaching-educational process, promote the interest in the history of our Island.

…ONLINE AUDIO

As a response to the Pacto del Zanjón and a reaffirmation of the impetus and resistance of the Cuban people in their struggle for freedom and sovereignty, the Baraguá Protest is considered one of the most glorious passages of our history.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.