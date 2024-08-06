On the threshold of the Duendecillos de los Puentes Festival.

The competition will be dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Teatro de las Estaciones and the 80th birthday of René Fernández Santana, National Theater Award winner.

The eleventh edition of the Duendecillos de los Puentes Vocal Performance Festival will be held in Matanzas from August 8th to 10th.

Vladimir Pérez Padrón, its general producer, said:

«The Duendecillos de los Puentes Vocal Performance Children’s Festival will be held at the José White Concert Hall, starting at 3:00 in the afternoon. This festival contemplates three categories for children and adolescents, from preschool to ninth grade.

«Some 17 contestants will participate in our festival. The jury, which has the arduous mission of announcing the awards, is formed by President Olga Emilia Blanco Rodríguez, Rosaida Pita, Reynaldo Montalvo, troubadour, musician, teacher and Raúl Valdés, a prestigious musician of our city.»

The contest will be dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Teatro de las Estaciones and the 80th birthday of maestro René Fernández Santana, National Theater Award.

Sponsored by the company Gaby y Sofi, who will perform at the final gala, the competition will bring together the best of Matanzas singing with children belonging to various socio-cultural projects, including the inclusion project Tocororo.

Written by Melissa Guerra.