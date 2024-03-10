One hour of Matanzas poetry closes the Fair (+audio).

The presentations of Aldabon Editions in this Book Fair concluded this Saturday afternoon with a poetry colloquium in the space «La hora de Aldabon» (Aldabon’s Hour).

The label of the Hermanos Saíz Association of Matanzas presented «Rosa de los vientos», by José Manuel Espino, «La hora violeta», by Nathaly Hernández Chávez and «El rumor de un lejano galope de caballos», by Pablo G. Lleonart.

The authors shared with the audience a selection of texts from their works, and recognized the importance of promoting editorial work with the joint support of cultural institutions.

Under the baton of Daniel Cruz Bermúdez, director of Aldabón, the accompaniment of the renowned science fiction and fantasy writer, Malena Salazar, and with a free reading by the rest of the authors present, the literary space of the AHS Yumurina concluded the presentations at the Matanzas Book Fair.

Written by Claudia Ortega Valido.