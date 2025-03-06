Paquita» López Civeira receives «El Libro Más Alto» award (+photos).

The highest distinction of the Provincial Center of the Book and Literature of Matanzas, The Highest Book, was conferred in Cuba’s Athens to the honoree of the 33rd International Fair, researcher Francisca López Civeira, by the hands of the director of that institution, Efrahim Pérez Izquierdo.

At the House of Historians and José Martí Cultural Association, a panel was held in her honor with the voices of Idania Álvarez and Yanko Hernández, among others, and the author signed her book One Hundred Questions about José Martí for interested readers.

Regarding her literary style, she pointed out that although she respected the scientific nature to the maximum, she sought to insert a language close to the public in order to make the knowledge of history accessible. She recalled her years as a university professor and how, when she was very young, she taught legendary personalities of the Revolution.

She recalled with pleasure her links with the Commander in Chief and the texts she wrote about his imprint, together with her analysis of Marti’s ideology, reflected in many of her notebooks.

The National Prize of History and Social and Humanistic Sciences dedicated the flowers presented to her to the memory of Juanita Ortiz, who was president of the Union of Historians in Matanzas for many years.

Written by María Elena Bayón.