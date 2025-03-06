33rd Book Fair in Matanzas starts early in the morning.

We went through the Vigía portal to the Social House of the National Union of Historians of Cuba, where the panel on the work of Raúl Ruiz, former Historian of the City, was held.

A tour early in the morning allowed us to appreciate what will be the festival of letters in the Athens of Cuba.

The kiosks were open on the Narváez Street promenade with young people as the main readers.

Then we went to the Palacio de Junco Museum, where the colloquium in tribute to the playwright and storyteller Ulises Rodriguez Febles was taking place.

Participants included his widow, Marta Lim Kim; Urbano Martinez, National Prize of History; Lourdes Núñez, Mireya Cabrera and Isabel Hernández.

Presentation of Nosotros, los de ahora…

The beginning of the International Book Fair in Matanzas was the propitious moment to present the volume Nosotros, los de ahora… (We, those of now…).

The text, coordinated by the Pablo Neruda literary workshop of the University of Matanzas and the Society of Chilean Writers, is a poetic anthology with the participation of 25 Cuban and Chilean writers, among them Humberto Fuentes from Matanzas.

The presentation was attended by members of the workshop, as well as Matanzas authors present in the book. During the presentation, Professor Carlos Chacón Zaldívar explained that Nosotros los de ahora is available in its digital version on the web page of the University of Matanzas.

Writen by Regla Yasira de León