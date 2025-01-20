Pathways Project at «I am a sincere man» conference.

The conference «I am a sincere man», close to the 172nd birthday of the Apostle, next January 28th and in commemoration of the 130th anniversary of his fall in combat on May 19th, 1895, is being held in Matanzas, promoted by the Caminos project, led by writer Bárbaro Velasco, with the support of the Provincial Center of Books and Literature.

In his transit through different elementary schools and the Carlos Marx vocational school, the cultural promoter and fervent Marti, will quote concepts about the Homeland and the ideology of independence of the National Hero of Cuba, some texts and poems of Marti will be read, with special interest in the work «Ismaelillo», the «Versos sencillos» and in the depth of the writings from the ethical and humanistic point of view in his emblematic magazine «La Edad de Oro» (The Golden Age).

It also incorporates a series of talks at the Gener and Del Monte provincial libraries and seminars with school librarians, in conjunction with the Education Documentation Center.

The Caminos project, co-sponsored by the Centro de Estudios Martianos, together with the departments of Culture and Education, focuses its essential objectives on the knowledge of moments in the life and work of José Martí, through lessons and teachings of unquestionable validity of the man who bequeathed us a transcendent thought in the contemporary world.

Written by María Elena Bayón