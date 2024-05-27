Pedro Betancourt celebrates friendship between Cuba and Africa (+audios) .

As part of the celebrations for World Africa Day, the Manuel Navarro Luna Library, in this municipality, held a discussion to extol the Afro-Cuban cultural heritage, identity and idiosyncrasy.

Made up of various researchers, personalities and officials of the Municipal Directorate of Culture, the panel discussed topics such as the slave uprisings in the town and the culinary traditions of previous generations, as well as the rich folklore of the town, among other issues. Demetrio Elizalde Sotomayor, one of the main speakers at the event, told our radio station.

Likewise, Mercedes Perez Taylor, methodologist of Traditional Popular Culture of the Maria Villar Buceta House of Culture, also highlighted the realization of other activities that show the importance of safeguarding the historical and cultural legacy of the African continent in the territory.

Likewise, those present discussed the current state of relations between the largest of the Antilles and Africa, as well as the strength and permanence of the bonds of friendship that unite both nations.

