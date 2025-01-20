Pedro Betancourt health personnel trained in the use of lisinopril.

The incorporation of Lisinopril 20 milligrams to the basic list of medicines for patients with arterial hypertension prompted a training session at the «Dr. Cesáreo Sánchez Gómez» polyclinic in Pedro Betancourt municipality.

Issues such as the proper use, possible side effects and the necessary precautions for the correct administration of this drug, which will replace enalapril and captopril, attracted the attention of those present.

This initiative, which integrates the set of actions of Betancourt health personnel to improve the quality of life of hypertensive patients and ensure the effectiveness of their treatment, was attended by doctors, nurses, gynecologists, obstetricians, social workers and the Hygiene and Epidemiology units of the territory.

Recognized for its slower antihypertensive effect and its durability, lisinopril is an oral, once-daily dose active ingredient used as a therapeutic response to arterial hypertension, congestive heart failure, myocardial infarction and ischemic heart disease, as well as to prevent complications of diabetes mellitus such as nephropathy and diabetic retinopathy.

Photos: Provided by Mirta Pumariega Sotomayor, communicator of the Municipal Health Directorate of Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.