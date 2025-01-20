Foreign collaboration projects advance in Matanzas.

A new project is being promoted today that will allow the acquisition of three mini-industries for the production of canned food and by-products, which will benefit the Provincial Collection Company in an equal number of municipalities in the province, through a credit with Brazil.

More than 150 landholders in the province of Matanzas benefited in 2024 from six foreign financing and collaboration projects, whose amounts in dollars and national currency exceed millions and include six municipalities.

Among these projects is the «Strengthening of pineapple and avocado value chains at the local level», known as CubaFruta, which seeks to increase the capacity of cooperatives to produce, process and market fresh and processed fruit, on a sustainable basis promoting gender equity and youth participation.

There is also the project «Increasing the resilience of vulnerable rural households and communities through the rehabilitation of productive agroforestry landscapes in selected localities in the Republic of Cuba» with the objective of guaranteeing food security through improved ecosystem services.

In 2024, the «Introduction of new agricultural methods for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity, including phyto- and zoogenetic resources, in productive landscapes in selected areas of Cuba» also advanced. This project, which is being developed in the Zapata Swamp, seeks to promote the conservation and sustainable use of agro-biodiversity.

The rest of the projects focused on the Improvement of the agricultural extension system for the production of basic grains, the Vietnam-Cuba collaboration for rice cultivation in the country and the reduction of the degradative processes in the areas of the hydrographic basin of the San Juan River.

Today, a new project is being promoted that will allow the acquisition of three mini-industries for the production of canned food and by-products, which will benefit the Provincial Storage Company in an equal number of municipalities in the province, through a credit with Brazil.

Likewise, work is being carried out with the Camilo Cienfuegos University of Matanzas and the scientific centers of the province, companies of the agricultural system and other entities for the development of the projects.

