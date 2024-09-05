6 de septiembre de 2024

Pedro Betancourt prepares for the accountability process (+audios).

For the process, which will take place from October 1st to November 2nd in the locality, 186 meetings will be held and 44 activists belonging to FEEM, FEU and UJC will be available.

«With the premise of guaranteeing an active and committed participation of the citizens in the upcoming process of accountability of the delegate to his electors, the political and governmental authorities of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt are immersed in the preparations for this event, which has become the essence of Cuban socialist democracy», said Yainelyn Berberena García, secretary of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power, to our radio station.

Berberena Garcia also highlighted the tour that, together with the deputies, will lead the maximum territorial leadership in multiple enclaves of the town in order to stimulate social interaction with the population and that this is linked proactively to the solution of their main problems.
Likewise, the secretary highlighted that for the process, which will take place from October 1st to November 2nd in the town, 186 meetings will be held and 44 activists belonging to the Student Federations of Secondary Education (FEEM) and University (FEU), as well as the Union of Young Communists (UJC) will be available.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.

 

