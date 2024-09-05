Preparations for the sugar cane harvest are underway in Calimete.

The Jesús Sablón Moreno sugar mill, in the Matanzas municipality of Calimete, will be one of the 15 in the country that will be incorporated into the next sugar harvest.

The sugar production plan of the central sugar mill, one of the most stable in the province during the last decade, will amount to some 16 thousand tons of the sweet, which will be destined to the regulated family basket.

Party and government authorities, headed by Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party, verified this Thursday the preparations for the next contest.

According to social network profiles of Azcuba Business Group executives in Matanzas, among the actions carried out in the usual check-up by the headquarters, the leaders checked the progress of repairs in each of the areas of the industries, as well as the most urgent challenges to achieve a start-up on time.

During the exchange, Jorge Luis Bregio Vejerano, director of Empresa Azucarera, gave detailed information on the progress of the repairs and acknowledged that they are preparing to start the harvest in the first days of December.

The fulfillment of the sugar cane planting plan and the production of food and by-products, the attention to the workers, as well as the preparation of the machinery and transportation were also analyzed by the authorities.

Written by Gabriel Torres.