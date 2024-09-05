Vietnamese delegation exchanges with journalists in Matanzas.

A wide exchange with media professionals from Matanzas province was held on Wednesday by the delegation of the Vietnam Journalists Association.

The agenda included the Pharmaceutical Museum, the Girón newspaper, the telecenter TV Yumurí and the headquarters of the radio station system of the territory, Radio 26, where they offered donations of working means.

In the dialogue with the Matanzas press organs, the brotherhood between both professional organizations, the challenges of multimedia and the particularities of each media in the Cuban society were highlighted.

The delegation was joined by Ricardo Ronquillo, national president of the Union of Cuban Journalists; Ramón Medina, member of the Party’s Provincial Bureau and Michel Matías, head of its Ideological Department.

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda Suárez.