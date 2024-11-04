Pedro Betancourt’s agri-food indicators to be strengthened.

Gladys Rodríguez, mayor of the town, addressed the challenges in the cold planting campaign and referred to the performance of dairy contracting, the 2024-2025 tobacco campaign and the results in the production of extra-dense plantain, cassava, sweet potato, malanga, rice, among other crops.

The evaluation of the strategies implemented for the last stage of 2024 and the projections for the year 2025 in the agri-food sphere was the focus of the check-up of productive indicators at the headquarters of the Municipal Bureau of the Party of this territory.

The meeting gathered the highest provincial and local political and governmental authorities who, together with managers, representatives of mass organizations and workers belonging to the agricultural sector, emphasized the importance of increasing the productions to satisfy the food needs of the population and to fight, in this scenario, any possible manifestation of crime and illegalities.

In her speech, Gladys Rodríguez López, mayor of the town, discussed the successes and challenges of the cold planting campaign, 92 percent completed to date, and referred to the performance of the dairy contracting, the recently initiated 2024-2025 tobacco campaign and the results recorded in the town in terms of the production of extra-dense plantain, cassava, sweet potato, malanga, rice, among other crops.

Besides, , Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the Party in Matanzas, underlined the preponderance of agricultural production and local self-sufficiency as essential elements to guarantee food for the people in spite of the complex economic situation the country is going through, while he was interested in the non-compliance in meat production and the lack of bull feedlots in the livestock sector, and urged to maintain the observance of contracts and integrate the party militancy to the productive forms.

Likewise, the activity became a scenario to recognize the municipal directorates of Health, Hydrology, Communal Services, Construction, ETECSA and Farm No. 6, as well as the pizzeria Las Palmas and the companies Avícola and Acopio y Beneficio del Tabaco Matanzas for their meritorious actions in favor of the people of Betancourt during the energy contingency that affected the Island in previous days.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.