Protecting health first and foremost (+audio) .

4 de noviembre de 2024 Tamara Mesa González

On-call teams are reinforced in hospitals, polyclinics and hard-to-reach areas to ensure medical assistance at all times, in addition to the location of vital medicines.

The health system of the province of Matanzas is activated before the arrival of the meteorological event that threatens Cuba, said to Radio 26 the acting director of Public Health in the Matanzas territory, Dr. Andrés Lamas Acevedo.

Written by  Dunia Bermmúdez.

 

