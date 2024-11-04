Protecting health first and foremost (+audio) .

On-call teams are reinforced in hospitals, polyclinics and hard-to-reach areas to ensure medical assistance at all times, in addition to the location of vital medicines.

The health system of the province of Matanzas is activated before the arrival of the meteorological event that threatens Cuba, said to Radio 26 the acting director of Public Health in the Matanzas territory, Dr. Andrés Lamas Acevedo.

On-call teams are being reinforced in hospitals, polyclinics and areas of difficult access to ensure medical assistance at all times, in addition to the location of vital medicines, the director emphasized.

Written by Dunia Bermmúdez.