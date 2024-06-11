Pedro Betancourt’s teaching and education process must be improved.

With the premise of guaranteeing the quality and efficiency of the teaching-educational process in the next school year, the IPU «Dionisio Morejón Morejón», of Pedro Betancourt municipality, hosted a preparation seminar for authorities, representatives of the sector and directors of the different educational centers of the territory.

The meeting dealt with topics such as political-ideological and communicational work, the study of the English language and the search for strategies to improve the teaching and learning process at all levels of education.

Jesús Astiazaraín Rodríguez, methodologist of the Upper Secondary Level and of School Organization of Technical-Professional Education in the town, told our radio station that the meeting was relevant in a socio-economic context where the educational sector is facing multiple challenges.

Those present also paid special attention to the updating of pedagogical methods, the implementation of technology in the classroom, inclusion and equity in education and continuous teacher training, and urged the improvement of the work of the General Directorate of Education and the strengthening of the link between the school and the community.

