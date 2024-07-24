Perico, rebel lineage (+audio and photos).

The municipality of Perico stands out for its results in the economic, political and social order and the active participation of the people in these processes. Sufficient merits for this territory to be the venue today of the provincial act for the National Rebelliousness Day.

Carlos Clemente Carmona, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in this municipality, highlighted what has been done in the surplus territory, with relevant contributions in food production, an outstanding work in Culture, Sports, Health, Education and in the direct and systematic link of the structures of the Party and the Government with the communities.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The act was a moment of revolutionary reaffirmation and commitment with the country, in which Party cards were handed out and recognition was given to organizations of different sectors, among them the provincial radio station Radio 26.

Mario Sabines Lorenzo, deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power and first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Matanzas, highlighted the rebellious lineage of the municipality of Perico and its role in the development of the province in the last stage.

…ONLINE AUDIO

As every year, the province celebrates this important date that took place on July 26th, 1953 by a group of young people led by Fidel Castro, who did not let the Apostle die in the year of his centenary.

The ceremony was also presided over by Governor Marieta Poey, as well as by the main political and mass authorities of the province.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.