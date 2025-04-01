Russian film presented at the University of Matanzas.

The first Oscar is a film based on real facts, which tells how the documentary The Defeat of the German Troops near Moscow, won the accredited golden statuette.

The University of Matanzas hosted the first presentation in the province of the Russian film The First Oscar, by renowned filmmaker Natalia Mokritskay, in the context of the commemorative day for the 80th anniversary of the victory against fascism.

The screening of the film, a love story that narrates the legacy of young Soviet filmmakers during the Great Patriotic War, is part of the cultural activities organized by the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry and the Russian Embassy.

The film’s creator herself shared details with the audience about the production of the work, emphasized its historical rigor and artistic value and announced her commitment to collaborate in the creation of a collection of contemporary Russian filmography at the Yumurina House of Higher Studies.

After the screening of the film at the university headquarters, the audience, made up of Cuban and foreign students, professors, members of the Russian community in Matanzas and the student scientific group Russian Language and Literature, described the work as «excellent and moving».

Yulia Bronkina, film producer, and Alexander Korendiasev, first secretary of the Russian Embassy in Cuba, who stressed the importance of preserving historical memory through art, were also present at the exhibition.

