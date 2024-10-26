Solidarity grows among Cubans (+ photos and audio).

Many are the initiatives deployed by mass organizations, labor centers and other institutions to make up their suitcases. Fundamental pillars in the campaign are the Revolution Defense Committees (CDR) and the Cuban Women Federation (FMC).

The call is growing in the province of Matanzas to collect funds and donations for the victims of hurricane Oscar, which hit several provinces of eastern Cuba, the greatest damage was suffered by the province of Guantanamo.

Many are the initiatives deployed by mass organizations, labor centers and other institutions to make up their suitcases. Fundamental pillars of the campaign are the Revolution Defense Committees (CDR) and the Cuban Women Federation (FMC).

There are several receiving points in the city of Matanzas and in the rest of the municipalities of the province, where people come to make their donations, one of them is in the People’s Council of Guanábana, a community located a few kilometers from the provincial capital.

There, the CDR and the FMC made the call and the people came with their donations in an altruistic way. This was stated by some of the people who were present.

The hosts are the sisters Niurbis and Niuris Hernández Aday, both of them are reserve members of the FMC political cadre, who also talked with those who brought their donations.

…ONLINE AUDIO

In spite of the difficulties we Cubans have, we contribute our little bit to alleviate the pain of our brothers and sisters in need.

Written by Enrique Tirse.