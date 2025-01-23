Strengthening scientific processes from the ground up.

The second is the strategic link of scientific activity with the actions of governments, with decision making at the provincial and municipal levels, and thirdly, with regard to strategic programs related to energy, food production and environmental care.

Only 22 days before the beginning of 2025, institutions and labor groups are defining their goals for the current year. Luis Ernesto Martínez González, specialist of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment in Matanzas, in an interview for this space addressed the main projections of the entity.

«Several goals have been proposed for this year, among the most important is the strengthening of the structure of science at the municipal level, we consider this an important strategic action to strengthen the processes from the base, which is very important.

«The second is the strategic link of scientific activity with the actions of governments, with decision-making at the provincial and municipal levels, which is also very important, and thirdly, the strategic programs of the province that have to do with energy, food production and environmental protection. These are some of the fundamental issues that are prioritized for 2025.»

According to Martínez González, the territorial delegation of CITMA Matanzas advocates for the improvement of social communication processes and bases its research work on the fundamental tasks declared by the country’s Management.

Written by Melissa Guerra.