Miriam Muñoz receives National Theater Award in her native Matanzas.

Miriam Muñoz symbolizes the perfect relationship between poetry and the stage, said actor Carlos Padron in the central words of the presentation of the National Theater Award 2025 to the beloved first actress, in an official ceremony staged at the Papalote Theater in Matanzas.

Playwright Ulises Rodríguez Febles outlined the career of the also professor and director of Teatro Icarón, since its beginnings in the 1960s, with great national and international awards throughout her fruitful career and highlighted the greatness of the artist who chose the premises of her hometown to receive the highest award of the Cuban stage.

The National Theater Award was presented to Muñoz by Marta Bonet, president of the National Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, and Rachel Garcia, president of the Council of Performing Arts in the country, along with intellectuals who came from Havana, together with authorities of the province.

The artistic tribute gala, directed by Lucre Estévez, was attended by a prestigious cast, composed of soprano Vanessa Herrera, poets José Manuel Espino, Leymen Pérez, Maylan Álvarez and Alfredo Zaldívar, students of the Alas Teatro Performance Workshop, the Chamber Choir, directed by maestro José Antonio Méndez, members of the company Danza Espiral, led by maestro Liliam Padrón, and the José White Camerata, all received a standing ovation from the audience that filled the hall.

La Muñoz dedicated this award to Matanzas, to her loved ones, to her colleagues in the battle to preserve the essences of our identity and to the provincial theaters, who every day give their souls on the stage to dignify the Cuban theater, despite the difficulties, driven by love for the homeland and their profession.

An emotional evening in which an exceptional creator was recognized, an emblem of the Matanceridad and Cubanness that distinguishes us. Miriam Muñoz Benítez, the most relevant dramatic artist in the history of the Athens of Cuba, National Theater Award 2025.

Written by María Elena Bayón.