Tasting a delicacy in the 19th century in Matanzas (+infographics).

Would you like to enjoy a dinner in one of the most elegant buildings of the 19th century? If you live in Matanzas, surely one of the places that most attracts your attention for its architecture and location is La Panchita mansion.

Would you like to enjoy a dinner in one of the most elegant buildings of the 19th century? If you live in Matanzas, surely one of the places that attracts your attention due to its architecture and location is La Panchita mansion.

The opening of a restaurant for tourist purposes on the first floor of the building is the final proposal of the restoration project led by the Office of the Curator of the City of Matanzas since 2021.

The mansion is the only wooden country house from the 19th century still standing, which preserves the typical typology of the city’s architecture, hence its value for the province, said Leonel Pérez Orozco, Curator of the City of Matanzas.

The building suffered internal damages due to multiple modifications.

Currently, as part of the restoration, it is integrated into a single property and once again retains its original structure.

The implementation of an asphalt waterproofing blanket between the exterior and interior walls of the building is one of the most important actions to prevent humidity inside the building.

One of the assessments under discussion is the replacement of the exterior carpentry with glass and aluminum models in order to achieve greater conservation.

The heritage carpentry used in the restoration is imported from the United States, respecting the typology and style of the architecture of the period.

Written by Lizt Lauren Garcíain collaboration with Daniela Licor and Maxdiel Fernández.