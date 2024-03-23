Tribute paid to State Security fighter at the Firefighters Museum (+photos).

Raul Jimenez Carrillo, the force of the example is the title of the exhibition inaugurated in the Museum of Firemen of the city of Matanzas, in homage to who was chief of action and sabotage of the Movement 26 de Julio in Pedro Betancourt.

Raúl Jiménez Carrillo, the strength of example is the title of the exhibition inaugurated at the Firemen Museum in the city of Matanzas, in honor of the former chief of action and sabotage of the 26 de Julio Movement in Pedro Betancourt, active participant of the clandestine struggle and against bandits; founder of the State Security Organs and of the Communist Party of Cuba and who remained active until his death on September the 29th, 2023.

The exhibition includes the daily uniform with the ranks of Major of the Ministry of Interior (MININT), other documents, as well as photos of historical events in which he participated and that were donated by colleagues and relatives.



Raul Jimenez trained generations of combatants, said the specialist of the Firemen Museum, Antonio Perez Sanchez, during the inauguration of the exhibition, an event attended by MININT authorities, soldiers and guests.

The public will be able to appreciate the exhibits every week, from Tuesday to Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Saturdays, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

Written by Delfina Mosquera.