Nobody touch anything, I can only touch.

Richardson would arrive in Buenos Aires next April 3rd and his agenda would focus «on the organization of a control system against China’s deployment in the South Atlantic.»

That is the objective pursued by Laura Richardson, head of the US Southern Command. The military chief plans to visit Argentina next April. It should be recalled that the envoy from Washington had already visited that country in April 2023, during the government of Alberto Fernández, with similar purposes to the current ones.

In her broad agenda she has several points to discuss with Milei’s government, among them to limit the growing influence of China, Russia and Iran in the region.

Although the work agenda is an open silence, there is talk of sensitive issues, mainly for the US. Behind the scenes comments are heard that the regional geopolitical order, international security, the fight against drug trafficking and the exploitation of Argentine energy resources, such as lithium, gas and oil, will be on the agenda. I am inclined to think that the latter are the most important.

The growing influence of China, Russia and Iran in Argentina and the rest of the region cannot be left out of the talks.

Clarín newspaper reported that Richardson would arrive in Buenos Aires on April 3rd and that his agenda would focus «on the organization of a control system against China’s deployment in the South Atlantic» and on evaluating the current situation of armed violence linked to drug activity in the port city of Rosario.

Other aspects are expected to be discussed, there is even talk of a meeting with President Milei, where the greatest benefits will surely be for the visitors.

Written by Enrique Tirse with information from RT.