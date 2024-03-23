Mi casa alegre y bonita: environmental health and local history in Pedro Betancourt (+audio and photos).

With the premise of encouraging the sanitation of the town and stimulating students’ interest in local history, the educational project Mi casa alegre y bonita has been a success in Pedro Betancourt municipality.

This was commented to our radio station by Yuleidy Luis Garriga, teacher guide of the 7th -2nd grade of the Secondary School «28 de Octubre» and main responsible for this initiative.

Through workshops, cleaning and beautification work and visits to historical sites, among other practical activities, this proposal fosters critical thinking and social responsibility in students, while helping to preserve the region’s cultural and natural heritage. In this regard, Luis Garriga emphasized:

Backed by the authorities of the sector, the maximum municipal management and the community, the educational project Mi casa alegre y bonita constitutes an innovative option to develop in the student body the love for their environment and the preservation of the historical heritage of the locality.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.