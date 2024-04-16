The historic leader of the Cuban Revolution reveals his socialist character.

On a day like today, but in 1961, Fidel Castro publicly proclaimed the socialist character of the nascent Cuban Revolution when he spoke before the people of Havana who gathered at the central corner of 23rd and 12th in the Vedado neighborhood to join the burial of those who had fallen in defense of the nation.

That memorable April 16th, the historic leader of the Revolution did not deliver a common speech, it was a tribute, an emotional farewell of mourning and at the same time a commitment to the victims of the cruel bombing perpetrated the day before against the air bases located in the municipality of Marianao, in the surroundings of the former military barracks of Columbia, turned into Ciudad Escolar Libertad, in San Antonio de los Baños and Santiago de Cuba.

«By means of a simultaneous attack, which began at dawn on the 15th, U.S. planes disguised with the insignia of the nascent Cuban Air Force (FAR), also hit the residential areas surrounding the aforementioned airports, an act of blood, also inscribed in the history of State terrorism against Cuba and which left the regrettable balance of seven dead and more than 50 wounded by the constant shrapnel».

As Fidel predicted on that epic day, that vile operation was the prelude to an invasion of greater proportions, which a few hours later materialized with the landing at Playa Giron of a group of mercenaries trained and financed by the White House. An action that ended in less than 72 hours with humiliating failure for the aggressors and constituted the first defeat of imperialism in Latin America.

«During the popular grief for the fallen, thousands of militiamen present at the April 16th ceremony raised their rifles to support and ratify the socialist character of the Revolution, proclaimed by the undefeated Commander in Chief».

In his energetic words he outlined the logical development of the continuous independence process that we still preserve in spite of the dissimilar challenges to be faced, such as the shortages and economic difficulties, an intense and systematic media war, a sustained and intensified financial and commercial blockade, which transcends even the regulations of International Law contemplated in the United Nations Charter.

Sixty-three years have passed and the socialist project continues to be the most sensible and humane way to defend the sovereignty of the country.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.