The seven delegates of Defense Civilians trade union.

The province of Matanzas will attend the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the CTC with 63 delegates, six of whom will participate directly, a recognition of the most outstanding centers in the production of goods and services.

From the best economic and trade union centers in the province are the seven delegates of the SNTCD to the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the Cuba trade Union Workers’ Confederation (CTC), the great event scheduled for April next year.

Elected today at the SEPSA theater, the group includes Ramón Díaz Arencibia, from Marinas Gaviota; Gretchen Damarys Hernández Quintana, from the MININT Construction Company; Ángel Imbert Beltrán, member of the SNTCD secretariat; Carmen Milagros Rodríguez Aguiar, worker of the CIMEX chain of stores, and Elinier Verdecia, chief improvement specialist at the Military Company of Technical Assurance No. 2.

Ariel Luis Oviedo Bravo, Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation technologist at the Dr. Mario Muñoz Monroy military hospital, will attend his third CTC Congress, as he did on the 20th and 21st.

Ariel Luis Oviedo Bravo, who will participate in his third CTC Congress, received the recognition from Colonel Juan Carlos Martín Tirado, Labor Hero of the Republic of Cuba and director of the Military Hospital. Photo: Taken from Trabajadores.

All of them have a rich labor, political and union trajectory, among which stands out Fidel Ángel Mora Hernández, who will directly attend the Congress, award for the integral performance of the Military Construction Company No. 4, where he was selected last September 20th.

Mabel Acea García, general secretary of the National Union of Civilian Defense Workers (SNTCD), said that they make up the 86 delegates of this organization in the country, with much to contribute to the debates.

«There are experiences to socialize from the representatives of the ministries of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior (MININT)…, of the daily work of Civilian Defense Workers, in that functioning that we need so much,» he reflected.

«To function is to do and to do is to give fulfillment to the mission, to the task we have in the collectives,» he reasoned, referring to the complex moment in which the Congress will take place, «where the working class is demanded to be the real protagonist of the economy of this country, in order to reach the prosperity desired by the Cubans.»

The SNTCD general secretary congratulated those elected as pre-candidates and candidates, the pool from which the delegates emerged. «You received from your collectives the greatest recognition that can be offered as workers or union leaders», she meant.

Written by Eva Luna Acsota Armiñán.