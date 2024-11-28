Matanzas orchestra receives grant for the creation of El reino de este mundo (The kingdom of this world).

The scholarship The kingdom of this world was instituted as a platform to support the processes of artistic creation and research on cultural issues of the members of the Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS).

Flutist Ethiel Failde, director of the Failde Orchestra, won one of the eleven creation grants El reino de este mundo, awarded recently, for the production of the video clip Homenaje a la Sonora Matancera (Homage to the Sonora Matancera).

Other creators from eight other provinces of the country were also recognized: Villa Clara and Mayabeque with two projects, Granma, Havana, Las Tunas, Artemisa, Camagüey and Ciego de Avila, with the presence of music, performing arts, visual arts, audiovisual and literature.

It includes, for example, live concerts, records, video clips, staging and personal art exhibitions.

The El reino de este mundo scholarship was instituted as a platform to support the artistic creation and research processes on cultural issues of the members of the Asociación Hermanos Saíz (AHS).

Every year, the AHS awards more than 40 creative scholarships and prizes in all artistic manifestations to young people under 35 years of age, whether or not they belong to the Association. The kingdom of this world is the only one that is convened exclusively for members. It is awarded every three months by the National Directorate of the Saiz Brothers Association.

Written by Jessica Mesa