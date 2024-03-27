Tributes to the Té con Té peña at the UNEAC in Matanzas.

The monthly Té con Té, at UNEAC’s social house, paid tribute to oral storytellers and journalists, who celebrated their national days in March.

Tertulia Té con Té, at UNEAC.

The monthly Té con Té, at UNEAC’s social house, hosted by artists Ileana Hernández and «Mamita» de León, paid tribute to oral storytellers and journalists, who celebrated their national days in March.

A large and enthusiastic group of Matanzas residents, predominantly women, enjoyed the performances of Loreley Rebull, Fara Madrigal and the renowned hosts, who managed to create various sections of participation.

In this regard «Mamita» de Leon said that the sections stimulate feelings of peace, love, solidarity, extol human values and seek the rescue and promotion of the traditions that adorn the Athens of Cuba.

For her part, Ileana Hernández commented on her beginnings in this theatrical profession, from her work as a teacher and her close ties with the public, above all she loves working with children, who need to listen to stories, sing, draw from the stories that enliven their imagination.

On this occasion the journalists invited narrated anecdotes of their lives, among these Ana Valdés Portillo, precursor of the correspondent of the National Television in Matanzas, which celebrates 40 years of its establishment, first of what later was the telecenter TV Yumurí, of which I spoke to the audience, as founding director, to then give the floor to Fernando López, from the Girón newspaper, and to Ángel Rodríguez, from Canal Caribe, accompanied by the first vice-president of Matanzas writers and artists, the director of the magazine Entre Puentes, from Radio 26, Leo García Ramos.

Special praise was given to Reynold Ill Lavín and his career of nearly 50 years of work as sports correspondent in the provincial media, with awards and recognitions, a curriculum outlined by researcher Reynaldo Cardoso, representative of the Palacio de Junco museum.

Reynold Ill Lavín.

Also participating were singer Alfonsito Lloréns, vice president of UNEAC, with a repertoire of ballads, the guitar duo Eclipse and actor Gilberto Subiaurt, whose revelry was joined by Juanita Cruz, with a poem dedicated to Cuban women, and promoter Juan Ruperto Pérez, with two poetic texts about the city and love.

Inspired by the cadence of the music performed by Lloréns, the peña became danceable, one of the favorite moments of this warm cultural space of the social house of the UNEAC in Matanzas.

Written by María Elena Bayón.