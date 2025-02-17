Varadero 1 012 well, produces 350 tons per day.

The Varadero thousand 12 well, the largest well drilled in the Greater Antilles and located in the field of this locality, in the vicinity of the town of Carboneras, consolidates daily productions in the order of three hundred and fifty tons, as a result of the implementation of incentive measures and greater availability of tanker vehicles.

Officials of the company Drilling and Extraction of Oil from the Center confirmed this during a board meeting of the Ministry of Energy and Mines and specified that having a greater number of dredges makes it easier to take advantage of the favorable upwelling of the well, until the collection center planned for this area can be executed.

The company in the center has several collection centers, which constitute a complex system of oil and gas pipelines interconnecting the active wells with the central oil processing battery, and a resource which allows the transfer of crude and gas in a hermetic process which avoids spills and reduces oil transportation costs.

During the past year, hydrocarbon production grew by eleven percent in relation to the previous year, and projections for the present year indicate the possibility of continuing drilling in the so-called heavy crude belt, a region with promising gas and crude oil horizons.

Taken from the author’s Facebook profile

Written by José Miguel Solís.