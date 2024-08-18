Varadero airport’s social work praised.

The impact of the social work of managers and workers of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in the town of Carbonera, was praised by Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, head of MITRANS.

The impact of the social work of the managers and workers of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, in the town of Carbonera, near the terminal, was praised by Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila, head of the Ministry of Transport (MITRANS).

«Airports are not only transit points for travelers, but can also play a crucial role in the surrounding communities,» Rodríguez Dávila posted on his Facebook social network account.

The experience of the collective of the so-called Varadero airport was socialized by the Minister, who meant the performance of the worker Yamilé Smith Castanedo, delegate in Carbonera’s constituency 8, thanks to which, he noted, the «claims» come directly to the management of the Juan Gualberto Gómez.

«Recently the airport was able to put into operation a 50-capacity children’s house for their working mothers, but also for the community’s population to enjoy. This was a problem that we had 14 years ago in the town and today in 42 days the airport was able to solve it», highlighted the delegate to the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power.

A defense specialist at the air terminal, Yamilé mentioned the benefits of the care provided by her work center in the town, a little far from the city of Yumur, which «has a doctor’s office. At the same time, we do not have an ambulance, but the airport gives us the possibility of using theirs when we need it».

The delegate highlighted the fact that the population also has access to the services of the dental clinic located in the second most important air terminal in the country, where 70 percent of the tourists visiting Varadero arrive.

The center also sponsors the home for children without family support in Matanzas, with systematic support to the home, making it part of its main activities and achieving the knowledge, sensitivity and full identification of the workers with such a noble purpose, which has allowed them to celebrate important dates for the children. «Yamilé herself is a foster mother of one of her children», highlights Rodríguez Dávila’s Facebook account.

The publication states that this type of initiatives are accompanied by the institutions that develop their activities within the airport and have an impact, not only improving the lives of a few, but also strengthening the social fabric as a whole.

According to the head of MITRNS, since airports are carriers of economic income for the country, they can also become agents of positive change in their communities. «That is the case of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, an airport that flies into the future,» the post concludes.

