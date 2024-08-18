Two views of bankarization.

On one side are the experts on the subject, managers and others linked to the task; on the other side, the people, who are the ones who stumble daily with the inconveniences it generates.

Bankarization presents two readings or reflections in Cuban society, according to the party that looks at it. On one side are the experts on the subject, managers and others linked to the task; on the other side, the people, who are the ones who stumble daily with the inconveniences it generates.

The former speak of the progress made one year after its implementation, but there are millions of Cubans who have a different opinion, according to daily experience. Most of us in the second group think that in order to publicly announce advances, I am not referring to methodological ones, several requirements must be met.

The people can talk about conquests when they can convert their salary into cash at the moment they need it, also when they can pay in the establishments by QR or other digital means, while this does not happen, no person, of those in need, will be able to approve the bankarization.

It is not a lie that digitalization in the economy is an advance and a tranquility for the citizen, as it is logical if its principles are fulfilled. Who denies that paying for electricity, water, gas and other services from the comfort of your home is not saving time.

Conversely, the time saved on a few services is transformed into suffering and disruption when you cannot pay for goods digitally and, above all, when you cannot cash the fruits of your salary.

I will never say that bankarization is not good, but let’s leave the apology about it until the results agree with the states of opinion. As long as the conditions are not created, let’s forget the spots and information that praise it, because we are speaking a language that sounds different to our ears.

Written by Enrique Tirse.