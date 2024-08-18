Addiction: the hidden face of the Internet.

It is crucial to find a healthy balance between online and real life, educating the population about the risks of dependence on the Internet and promoting authentic interpersonal connection in the physical world.

Since their irruption into our lives, the Internet and social networks have revolutionized our forms of communication, education and connection on a global level, since in addition to democratizing knowledge and the active participation of the population in multiple social causes, they have fostered the creation of online communities and the strengthening of interpersonal relationships at a distance, as well as the emergence of new opportunities for learning, work and entertainment without precedent.

However, the excessive use of the network and its multiple benefits has unleashed a growing wave of concerns regarding its impact on mental health. Research carried out by various medical and psychiatric institutions has revealed a strong correlation between extreme Internet use and anxiety, low self-esteem, depression and sleep disorders, as well as a distorted perception of reality.

In this regard, the doctor and psychiatrist Eva Varela Bodenlle, who belongs to the Hospital Clínic of Barcelona, referred to the YouTube channel of said institution:

…ONLINE AUDIO

Although the Internet is a powerful and effective source of information at the click of a button, the lack of limits regarding the constant exposure to its contents can have a negative influence in areas such as academia, where the performance of children, adolescents and young people can be affected, thus affecting their physical, emotional and cognitive development and accentuating distraction, lack of concentration and social isolation.

We talked about the subject with Tania Villaurrutia Capote, who teaches Political Culture at the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt and who highlighted the main negative effects of the irrational use of the Internet and social networks on students.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Villaurrutia Capote also stressed the need to foster research and analysis skills in students, as well as the cult of the country’s history and its precursors.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Addiction to the Internet and social networks brings with it a series of negative consequences for mental and physical health, productivity, privacy and personal safety, among other aspects. However, by recognizing these risks and taking the appropriate measures, it is possible to benefit from the advantages of these platforms without falling into their dangers. In this regard, the aforementioned physician and psychiatrist Eva Varela Bodenlle, from the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, said:

…ONLINE AUDIO

Riquel Arnaldo Díaz Tejeda, Master of Science and child psychologist, said that this problem in the Cuban context and actions that can contribute to prevent the extreme fondness for the network of networks from the family:

…ONLINE AUDIO

It is crucial then to find a healthy balance between online and real life, educating and raising awareness of the risks of dependence on the Internet and promoting authentic, proactive and enriching interpersonal connection in the physical world.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.