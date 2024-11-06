Varadero Tourism, protected and vital .

Varadero is getting ready for the contingency and the beginning of the high season, which starts on November 15th with favorable forecasts for the arrival of Russian, Canadian and German tourists, who for now are the most frequent visitors to the Matanzas beach resort.

Nearly 13 thousand visitors are accommodated in this tourist resort, all of them with knowledge of the proximity of the meteorological event and in a climate of security and excellent treatment.

The nautical activities were cancelled in the morning and the protection of the means was proceeded to, so much in points in hotels as in marinas.

Ibia Betancourt, sub delegate of Tourism in Matanzas, commented that there are very well defined protocols to in case of being necessary, offer greater security to tourists lodged in some facilities very close to the sea.

Tourism in Matanzas has enough experience to reiterate at this moment that all the details are guaranteed, said the official, who reiterated that the evolution of Rafael and the orientations of the provincial Defense Council are closely followed.

The alert in view of the proximity of a tropical organism that can be particularly devastating, also means to organize in the Varadero beach resort the system of the workers of the sector that at the moment number more than 17 thousand.

In short, Varadero is getting ready for the contingency and the beginning of the high season, which starts on the 15th with favorable forecasts for the arrival of Russian, Canadian and German tourists, for now the most frequent visitors to the beach resort of Matanzas.

Written by José Miguel Solís.