Pedro Betancourt strengthens measures to face hurricane Rafael.

In order to minimize the impact of Hurricane Rafael in Pedro Betancourt municipality, the Municipal Defense Council and the Population Protection Group were mobilized to preserve human lives and material resources.

This was stated by Royslán Cámbara Sosa, president of the local Defense Council, who emphasized the need to maintain responsible, disciplined and accurate observance of the measures dictated to safeguard the people and their property.

In an exchange with Colonel Jorge Luis Jiménez Díaz, head of the Jagüey Grande military sector that serves Pedro Betancourt town, the authorities confirmed the fulfillment of the established preventive actions, such as the availability of food and fuel for cooking in the processing units and the organization of the evacuation centers, as well as the attention to vulnerable people and the strengthening of communication with the people.

Likewise, it was highlighted that the Commerce and Gastronomy Company instituted as points for the distribution of food, the El Amigo and La Campana restaurants; the restaurants La Moderna and El Dorado; the pizzeria Las Palmas and the warehouses El Triunfo, in Socorro; El Cuchillo, in Güira de Macuriges and the one in Pedroso.

The population of Pedro Betancourt remains alert and prepared to face the contingency, demonstrating once again the strength and solidarity of the Cuban community in the face of these dangerous meteorological events.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.