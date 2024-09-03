A love without equal.

Nobody had hope in that small group that represented the Faculty, until we were proclaimed champions for the first time in history in that competition.

From an early age we are taught to love people. As time went by, I learned to love sports. I was still very young the first time I ran after a ball. I had no idea why I was doing it, but I found a new world.

Sports make you smile, it makes you sad when you lose, but it always makes you want to run after a ball again. Today I am 21 years old and my life has revolved around sports. Maybe because I didn’t decide on a specific one, I didn’t manage to become the professional I always dreamed of since I was a child, but each of them had a special moment in my life.

In soccer I found a refuge for my body and my health. In moments of absolute sadness I would get dressed and run without stopping to the Ateneo to clear my head and then return home with a smile on my face. As the years went by, my love for sports did not change. Although I was not able to grow as a professional in them, I decided to study Journalism to stay very close.

When I started college I thought I would no longer be linked to any sport, the house of higher education in Matanzas demands a lot in the preparation as students. To my pleasant surprise, they organize the Yumurinos Games.

I always had a special affection for volleyball and the last time I played I was not tall enough to join the Matanzas team. The reunion was very nice, I met people who became my family. Together, with a lot of effort and hard work we made history. Nobody had hope in that small group that represented the Faculty, until we were proclaimed champions for the first time in history in that competition.

That day we were not six sweaty young people screaming with excitement, we were a family, the representation of all those who at some point passed through the Faculty to take it to the top of the Yumurinos Games. This sport gave us illusions and motivated us to prepare for future competitions, it united us much more and made us fall in love with the ball in the air waiting to be hit.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández.