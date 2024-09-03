From the community, we think Cuba.

From September 20th to November 15th will take place the accountability of the delegates to the voters in Cuba, one of the most important processes of the People’s Power system.

The province of Matanzas will start this activity on October 1st and more than four thousand meetings will be held. In September, the 762 delegates of the People’s Power were prepared and the municipal governments will hold meetings with the community, according to Diosenis Machado, head of the Independent Department of the National Assembly in the territory.

In the accountability meeting, in addition to the criteria expressed by the voters on the delegate’s management, they may present proposals or problems related to existing situations in the community, which are received and processed according to the corresponding procedure or are solved with the popular participation.

The meeting is a way to inform voters on issues related to the district, the People’s Council, the municipality, the province and the country and promotes collective analysis in the search for solutions with popular participation.

The 50th anniversary of the experience of the Local Bodies of People’s Power in the province of Matanzas and the anniversaries of the creation of the municipal and provincial assemblies as the basis of representative democracy will be celebrated during the meeting.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.