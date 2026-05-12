Community Management Strengthened in Jovellanos (+ Photos).

These spaces for dialogue and participation reaffirm the commitment to working alongside the people, listening to their concerns and supporting every initiative that contributes to the development of Jovellanos municipality.

The Independent Department for Relations with Local Organs of People’s Power visited the secretariat of the Jovellanos Municipal Assembly, where a fruitful exchange took place with the presidents of the People’s Councils, addressing essential issues for strengthening community management.

As part of the visit, several neighborhoods undergoing transformation were toured, observing the collective effort of residents, delegates, and local authorities in improving living conditions and promoting social projects.

These spaces for dialogue and participation reaffirm the commitment to working alongside the people, listening to their concerns and supporting every initiative that contributes to the development of Jovellanos municipality.

Written by Yannier Delgado.