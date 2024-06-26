A Concilio de Aguas to celebrate poets-painters in Matanzas (+photos).

Rolando Estevez was the first to combine in Matanzas the visuality of poetry with the poetry of visuality. Now the Matanzas creators have taken up the initiative again in a Salon in which writers who paint take part, in some cases it could be said, painters who write.

The space Concilio de las aguas, a monthly project led by poet, promoter and editor Alfredo Zaldívar, closed this Tuesday Ellos vuelven a estar, the exhibition that was inaugurated last June 14th during the Festival Internacional de Poesía de Matanzas Puentes Poéticos (International Poetry Festival of Matanzas Poetic Bridges).

Between verses by the poet-painters gathered in the exhibition, embellished with the voices of Maylan Álvarez, Daniel Cruz Bermúdez, Náthaly Hernández Chávez and Zaldívar himself, to which were added poetic bodies bearing the signature of José Germán, Raisa Olivera, Pablo G. Lleonart, Mae Roque, Hugo Hodelín Santana and Cecilia Soto, the interpretations of Olga Margarita Muñoz accompanied on guitar by Mario Guerrero guided the itinerary inside the Esquerré Gallery in the city of Matanzas.

On display are paintings, drawings and ceramics by 15 artists of various generations and styles, including Nancy Morejón, Héctor Raúl Rivero, Johan Enrique Trujillo, Juana Borrero, Pedro de Oraá, Digdora Alonso, Sigfredo Ariel, Yampier Báez, Damarys Calderón, Zaida del Río, Luis Manuel Pérez Boitel and Estévez himself.

The poetic tour also served to acknowledge and thank the work of curator Yamila Gordillo and Marisley Junco, president of the Provincial Council of Visual Arts in Matanzas, during the mounting and inauguration of the exhibition.

Concilio de las aguas is a plural and inclusive project that, as a performance, was born two years ago by the hand of the poets of Matanzas to reach with the universal language of music and living poetry to public squares, institutions of the historic center, as well as to remote places, in an attempt to bring the beauty of art to all places and people.

The spirit that nourishes it resembles that which, around the 12th century, led medieval minstrels to share their poetry throughout the world. Concilio de las aguas has reached, among others, places such as the portals of the Sauto Theater and the Conservator’s Office, the schools of the historic center, the Toothed Wheel Park, the Faustino Perez Provincial Hospital, the Pharmaceutical Museum and the home for the elderly on Rio Street.

Written by Jessica Mesa.