Matanzas students achieve satisfactory results in the Ibero-American Informatics Olympiad (+photos).

With two medals and a mention achieved by three of the four students from Matanzas who participated in the Fifteenth Ibero-American Informatics Olympiad, this western province stands out for its results in the contest.

Among the four silver medalists of the Ibero-American 2024, Adrián Pacheco Rubio from Matanzas stands out.

With two medals and a mention achieved by three of the four students from Matanzas who participated in the 15th Ibero-American Informatics Olympiad, this western province stands out for its results in the competition, where the Cuban delegation, composed of 15 students of pre-university education, managed to place fourth after the representations of Brazil, Mexico and Spain.

In the competition, which is held annually in the online modality, Adrián Pacheco Rubio, a recent graduate of the twelfth grade of the José Smith Comas Pre-University in the municipality of Cárdenas, won a silver medal and on behalf of the Carlos Marx Pre-University Vocational Institute of Exact Sciences (IPVCE), the eleventh graders Cristian Ernesto Lugo Dorta and César Raúl Luis González won a bronze and an honorable mention, respectively.

In the picture, Cristian Ernesto Lugo Dorta, from Matanzas, who won bronze.

At left, César Raúl Luis González, also from Matanzas, with honorable mention.

The traditional event was also attended by Reinier García Montes de Oca, also an outstanding IPVCE student with satisfactory performance in National Competitions and other contests, as a result of the intense preparation they received at the Provincial and National Training Centers for talented students.

In this Fifteenth edition, held in Peru, 166 young people from 16 countries participated, while the Cuban representation, which won a total of six silver medals, two bronze medals and two mentions, competed virtually for two days from the Tomás López Jiménez laboratory of the University of Informatics Sciences (UCI) in Havana.

According to Leonardo Cardona, professor and experienced coach of the Cuban team, in a note published on the Ministry of Education (Mined) website, the recent competition was very special because the 15 contestants, from the provinces of Villa Clara (4), Las Tunas (3), Camagüey (1), Holguín (1), Santiago de Cuba (1) and Matanzas (4), surpassed the results obtained in 2023, where they won one silver, five bronze medals and an equal number of mentions.

The Cuban team competed virtually from a UCI laboratory.

In addition to describing as admirable the performance of the national team in this annual Olympiad on Computer Science and Informatics for young Ibero-American high school students, the teacher congratulated and thanked the winners and their respective provincial coaches, who with their careful attention and dedication ensured that the students were at the highest level in the competitive program.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.