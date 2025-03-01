A deficiency in the process of being solved.

The office has a staff of six readers and there are currently four positions filled. The work falls to the active workers and even so they do not meet one hundred percent of the homes to be visited.

A segment of the population in the Matanzas East and West neighborhoods do not have an electricity meter reader, a situation that creates discomfort among customers, as they are the ones who do their own reading.

The owners of the property must bring in writing, to the office located in Manzano and Dos de Mayo, the consumption reflected by the meter meter meter of the house, to be recorded in the database of the Electric Company.

In order to mitigate the staff shortage, the workers of the entity alternate their function with that of reader-collector. They are currently taking a course to prepare new readers, so this scenario is temporary.

Written by Enrique Tirse.