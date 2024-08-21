23 de agosto de 2024

A parachute over Varadero.

Competitors from Brazil, Montenegro, Chile, Russia and Cuba, and guests from El Salvador, will be participating in the VII Latin American Parachuting Championship in the precision landing mode and the III Friendship Cup, inaugurated today in Varadero.

Paracaidista de renombre animan este certamen. Foto: Carlos Bernal.

Renowned parachutists animate this competition. Photo: Carlos Bernal.

 

After the inauguration on Wednesday at the International Parachuting Center of the famous Blue Beach, the jumping program of the qualifying rounds, scheduled for August 21st to 25th, began.

Staying at the Sunbeach Hotel, part of the Gran Caribe chain, before descending from the blue sky, the 22 foreign participants were delighted with the beauty of this piece of sea, among the best in the world.

Luego de la inauguración de inmediato comenzaron los saltos. Foto: Carlos Bernal.

After the inauguration, the jumps began immediately. Photo: Carlos Bernal.

 

Carlos Burgos, Chilean skydiver, recognizes this as an opportunity to compete and meet other lovers of this discipline, while he adjusts his attire prior to his first jumps.

Judging by those registered, the competition announces its rivalry, taking into account the fame of athletes such as Brazilians Rodrigo «El pollo» Gonçalvez and Gilson «El loco» Borges Brow of Brazil; Chileans Alonso Figueroa Gallardo and Carlos Burgos Díaz.

For the Greater of the Antilles, Oscar Arteaga Lopez, national and Latin American multi-champion in 1994, and Raul Borges Rodriguez, winner of tournaments held in the country, among others, will be present.

On the women’s side, Soraya Mendes Ribeiro, from Brazil, bronze medalist at the recently concluded World Championship in Hungary, and Dronova Aleksandra, from Russia, stand out. Meanwhile, strong contenders will be the Cuban Marisol Maldonado and Dalia Begerano, with Latin American national laurels.

Feliz por esta oportunidad esta Carlos Burgos, paracaidista chileno. Foto: Yudeth Gutiérerz.

Happy for this opportunity is Carlos Burgos, Chilean skydiver. Photo: Yudeth Gutiérrez.

 

With the endorsement of the Latin American Parachuting Confederation (Colpar-Siglo XXI), the competition is organized by the Cuban Aviation Club, the Cuban Federation of Parachuting Sports, in coordination with the Cubanacán S.A. Travel Agency and the National Air Services Company.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

