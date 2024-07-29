A young student from Matanzas represents Cuba in the International Physics Olympiad 2024.

Carlos Daniel Chaviano González, a young man from Matanzas, is representing Cuba in the International Physics Olympiad 2024, which is being held from July 21st to 29th in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Carlos Daniel Chaviano González, a young student from Matanzas, who finished the twelfth grade at the Carlos Marx Pre-University Vocational Institute of Exact Sciences (IPVCE), is representing Cuba in the International Physics Olympiad 2024, which is being held from July 21st to July 29th in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the prestigious international contest, which celebrated its 54th edition this year at the University of Technology in the city of Isfahan, 198 elite students from 46 countries participated, who faced theoretical and practical exams that required the use of specialized laboratory equipment to analyze complex phenomena.

Excellent results in his coming years of study and a successful professional future are predicted for the talented physics trainee from Matanzas, who showed credentials of his scientific potential in several national and international competitions.

Among the most significant achievements of Carlos Daniel Chaviano Gonzalez, recently graduated from the IPVCE of Matanzas, stand out the mention he got in the Mesoamerican Physics Olympiad, the third place in the International Scientific Physics Olympiad, event in which he also won the National Diamond Award for the best work presented in the country, just to mention a few examples of his career as a student contestant.

According to the note published in https://mobile.x.com/CubaMined, another student from the province of Santiago de Cuba and Dr.C. Saúl Larramendi Valdés, professor of Physics at the University of Havana, also attended this annual world competition of the scientific discipline for the largest of the Antilles.

At press time, more details on the Cuban participation in the competition were expected.

Written by Yovana Baró.