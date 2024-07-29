30 de julio de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

TecnoFrío contributes to the development of Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

Since its creation, the TecnoFrío MSME of this municipality has become one of the most important economic actors in this territory of Matanzas.

Since its creation on March 14th, 2022, the TecnoFrío MSME of pedro Betancourt municipality has become one of the most important economic actors in this territory.

With the repair and maintenance of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment as its most important services, has been recognized on multiple occasions for the quality and prestige of their work.

In this regard we talked to Teresa Delgado Bachiller, who serves as economic of the entity referred to:

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Likewise, Delgado Bachiller highlighted the wide acceptance and trust of TecnoFrío’s customers, both inside and outside the locality.

…ONLINE AUDIO

She also discussed the organization’s ongoing contributions to the town’s economic development.

…ONLINE AUDIO

TecnoFrío represents a timely initiative to face the complex economic scenario in which the Island is developing, while at the same time generating new jobs, enhancing the social welfare of the communities and, above all, guaranteeing local development.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.

 

Tags:

Más entradas

An Ode to the Cuban Revolutionary Martyrs.

51 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

A young student from Matanzas represents Cuba in the International Physics Olympiad 2024.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

Visually impaired people join the proposals for the summer (+audio and photos).

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *