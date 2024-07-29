TecnoFrío contributes to the development of Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

Since its creation, the TecnoFrío MSME of this municipality has become one of the most important economic actors in this territory of Matanzas.

Since its creation on March 14th, 2022, the TecnoFrío MSME of pedro Betancourt municipality has become one of the most important economic actors in this territory.

With the repair and maintenance of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment as its most important services, has been recognized on multiple occasions for the quality and prestige of their work.

In this regard we talked to Teresa Delgado Bachiller, who serves as economic of the entity referred to:

Likewise, Delgado Bachiller highlighted the wide acceptance and trust of TecnoFrío’s customers, both inside and outside the locality.

She also discussed the organization’s ongoing contributions to the town’s economic development.

TecnoFrío represents a timely initiative to face the complex economic scenario in which the Island is developing, while at the same time generating new jobs, enhancing the social welfare of the communities and, above all, guaranteeing local development.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.