Action protocols defined in conference about gestational and congenital syphilis (+photos and audio).

At the meeting, the epidemiology and disease burden of sexually transmitted infections, HIV and hepatitis were discussed, as well as the role of laboratories in the sustainability of mother-to-child transmission.

The first National Workshop on Updating the Management of Gestational Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis, which was attended by medical specialists from all the provinces of the country, concluded with key definitions of action protocols.

The meeting focused on the epidemiology and disease burden of sexually transmitted infections, HIV and hepatitis, as well as the role of laboratories in the epidemiology and disease burden of sexually transmitted infections, HIV and hepatitis, as well as the role of laboratories in the sustainability of mother-to-child transmission.

«Days of profound debate and learning characterized the conference,» Yaquelín Sánchez Fuentes, coordinator of the Strategy for the Prevention and Control of STIs at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), told Radio 26 .

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.