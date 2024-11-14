15 de noviembre de 2024

Matanzas with high incidence and prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus (+audio).

14 de noviembre de 2024 Tamara Mesa González

Since 1991, every November 14th, the world commemorates Diabetes Mellitus Day as a tribute to the birth of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered insulin together with Charles Best in 1922.

It is a degenerative disease that constitutes a serious health problem and that, unfortunately, is gaining space in society. Matanzas is the second province in the country, after Sancti Spíritus, most affected by this pathology.

We talked to the head of the endocrinology group in Matanzas, Dr. Lisandro Chavez Gonzalez.

Written b y Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.

 

