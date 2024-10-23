Agricultural markets maintain product sales.

«We are focused on offering some viandas broths because we know there are situations today with energy.»

The 155 points of sale of the Provincial Collecting Company Matanzas continue selling agricultural products and also incorporated the commercialization of coal, as part of the measures implemented in the province.

According to Reynold Hernández, deputy commercial director, in view of the current situation, priority was given to visiting individual producers and cooperatives to guarantee supply.

«We are focused on offering some viands broths because we know that there are situations today with energy».

Among the Agricultural Markets, the one in the Armando Mestre neighborhood, in Naranjal, stands out, with products for sale such as pumpkin, yucca, grapefruit, sour orange, rice and charcoal.

Matanzas has 175 points of sale, of which 155 are served by Acopio and 20 are leased to producers.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.